WWE NXT preview (Jan. 17, 2023): Don’t you know that you’re toxic?

NXT returns tonight (Jan. 17) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando!

After Mandy Rose was released last month, WWE waited a few weeks before addressing it on television. Like everything related to Rose being fired over content posted on her subscription website, it was a decision that rankled some in the audience. But it was probably necessary to both adjust creative plans after the sudden removal of the woman NXT had revolved around for more than a year, and to attempt to create some separation between Rose and the two women who’d been by her side that whole time — Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.

When Jayne & Dolin addressed their situation, they vowed to rebuild the TA empire, starting by taking out the wrestler who beat Rose for the NXT Women’s title, Roxanne Perez. And when they had a chance to earn a shot at Perez last Tuesday, they made the most of it. Yes, both of them.

Officials ruled they hit the floor simultaneously to end the #1 contender battle royal, so they’ll both challenge Perez in a Triple Threat at Feb. 4’s Vengeance Day.

After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners...



...it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay!#NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/kVhZB6b58f — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2023

Dolin & Jayne are no stranger to big spots and title matches, but this still marks a big step up for them. There’s not much of a chance either will leave Charlotte with the strap, but they can show how far they’ve progressed from the unpolished performers who Mandy recruited in 2021.

How they do in that PLE match, and in the build to it these next few weeks, may determine what’s next for the remaining two-thirds of Toxic Attraction. Jacy & Gigi have gotten a main roster look or two, so the company clearly wants them to reach the next level. Will they do that as a duo in the near future? Or are they destined to feud after Vengeance Day before any other decisions are made?

We’ll be watching for signs tonight.

The rest of the title scene

The main event wasn’t the only match without a sole winner on last week’s “New Year’s Evil” episode. Earlier in the show, Bron Breakker retained his NXT championship when Grayson Waller was counted out, but that only happened because the middle rope snapped on him as he was attempting to climb them. So Shawn Michaels booked them in a Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day.

With his win over Tony D’Angelo (who teased a babyface side by refusing to let Stacks sacrifice himself for the family), Dijak finally earned what he says he came back to NXT for — a shot at the North American title currently held by Wes Lee.

NXT Tag champs The New Day also have new challengers, after Gallus returned and won last week’s Gauntlet over former champs Pretty Deadly. To get in the match, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang beat up Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen backstage, so those two teams will face off tonight.

No new developments with NXT Women’s Tag Team champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, who are presumably still trying to figure out who was filming them in the trainer’s room a couple weeks back. But since that anonymous person or persons moved on to filming Scrypts in the locker room, maybe they can just focus on keeping their belts.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

• They’re not angling for titles (yet), but tensions between The Creeds & Indus Sher ramped up with the arrival of Jinder Mahal. The former WWE champ says he’ll teach the Indian big men how to win... once Veer Mahaan returns (Veer shared that his father died recently; please join us in sending a good thought to him and his family).

• After Carmelo Hayes helped Trick Williams beat Axiom, and Williams helped Hayes beat Apollo Crews, the good guys decided to team up and cancel out the numbers advantage. We’ll get a tag match with those four on this week’s show.

• Tyler Bate returns tonight, and fellow NXT UK alum Stevie Turner will be debuting, too.

• With a submission win over Hank Walker, did Charlie Dempsey impress Drew Gulak (or is it the other way around)?

• Tiffany Stratton is back!

What will you be looking for on NXT tonight?