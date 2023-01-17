WWE NXT results, live blog (Jan. 17, 2023): New Year’s Evil fallout

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Apollo Crews & Axiom team up to take on their mutual foes, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. Fresh off returning to win New Year’s Evil gauntlet match and become the new #1 contenders for the NXT Tag titles, Gallus’ Wolfgang & Mark Coffey renew acquaintances with Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. Plus, Tyler Bate is back... and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 17