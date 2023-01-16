WWE books two title matches, The Bloodline, returning Legends for RAW XXX

WWE is gearing up for RAW XXX, the promotion’s special 30th anniversary showcase episode of Monday Night Raw next week in Philadelphia. That means scheduling some big matches and segments, which they did during this week’s episode in Cincinnati.

Here’s what we’ll be getting:

The Bloodline will have a ceremony to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. This is really just a good excuse to get the champion on the show.

In addition to that, The Usos will put the Raw tag team titles on the line against The Judgment Day. This came about after Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio won a Gauntlet match to become top contenders.

Bobby Lashley won a six-man elimination match in the main event of Raw this week to earn a shot at Austin Theory and the United States championship.

Becky Lynch and Bayley went after each other in a promo this week to set up a Steel Cage match on this show.

It’s a big anniversary show and that means Legends making an appearance. Based on the graphic played on the show this week, we’ll be getting at least the following: Road Dogg, Faarooq, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, and The Bella Twins.

There could certainly be some surprises, and there’s plenty of reason to expect as much.

Does it look good so far, though?