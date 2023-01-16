Alexa Bliss has been turning to the dark side, slowly reacting more and more to influence from Bray Wyatt and maybe even Uncle Howdy too. It cost her the Raw women’s championship a couple weeks ago, when she went too far and put Bianca Belair on the shelf for a couple weeks.

Belair returned on Monday Night Raw this week good and pissed off, eager to call out Bliss and set up another match between the two. She used her title to bait it out and they agreed they would link up at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Another brawl ensued and this time Howdy making a brief appearance helped Bliss. Perhaps that happens again next Saturday night?

Here’s the updated Royal Rumble match card: