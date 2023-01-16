Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Royal Rumble

After weeks of vignettes telling the story of his return to WWE after many years away and subsequent injury that has knocked him out for a number of months, we finally know when exactly Cody Rhodes will make his latest return to television.

As announced on Monday Night Raw this week, he’s entering the Royal Rumble match on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.



The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble pic.twitter.com/xGOTxTwdGB — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2023

This will come roughly eight months after he tore his pectoral muscle and then wrestled an entire Hell in a Cell match on it back in June of last year. That would mean he beat the time table for a return, and it always made the most sense to bring him back at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Whether or not they should have kept quiet and let him be a surprise entrant I’ll leave for you to decide.

The story they’ve been telling with him remains, however — he came back to WWE to chase that last major accomplishment, winning the WWE championship. A victory in the Royal Rumble would set him up nicely to do just that.