Last Friday, Triple H led a meeting before the Jan. 13 SmackDown in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It was essentially done to reassure the blue brand’s roster that despite everything they’ve read in the news about Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and all the speculation that’s led to in and out of the company, Haitch still has final say over all things creative and talent. He also put the kibosh on talk the company had already been sold to the Saudis, and stressed that a sale to anyone wouldn’t happen overnight.

Today (Jan. 16), he did the same thing before Raw in Cincinnati.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful again had the scoop. He tweeted that Kevin Dunn (Executive Vice President of Television Production, and a long-time Vince McMahon associate) and Dan Ventrelle (Executive Vice President of Talent) were also present at the meeting. Dunn was also at last Friday’s meeting, where Fightful reported he told the SmackDown roster that he’s worked with McMahon for 40 years, and Vince “hasn’t said a peep” to him about making any changes.

So while, as Fightful and others have mentioned, Vince is chiming in on things other than the shareholder value-maximizing projects his press releases said he came back to handle, the company line is still that Triple H is making the calls on creative.

Indications are the message isn’t convincing the team to stop worrying about McMahon’s next move. Are these reports helping you to calm down about WWE’s future?