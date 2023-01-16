WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 16, 2023) from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza scheduled for later this month in San Antonio.

Advertised for tonight: The Judgment Day became top contenders to the Raw tag team titles last week and WWE is advertising we’ll find out “what’s next” for them starting with this show. Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley is back and there are promises that he’ll follow up his big return here. All that and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 16