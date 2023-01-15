The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Royal Rumble event set to take place on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the company’s annual beginning of the year showcase featuring its most popular gimmick match. It will crown the next number one contender for Roman Reigns, and either the Raw or SmackDown women’s title for the women.

We’re just a couple weeks out from showtime and the card is almost full up:

Women’s Royal Rumble

Here are the announced participants in this match so far:

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Candice LeRae

Men’s Royal Rumble

Here are the announced participants in this match so far:

Kofi Kingston

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Owens has been a thorn in Reigns’ side, and while Sami Zayn has aligned with The Bloodline his old friend has been steadfast in trying to get him to see he’s being used. The contract signing for this match is set for SmackDown this coming week.

Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

We still don’t know what a “Pitch Black” match is, other than it’s a way for WWE to make some money off a sponsorship deal with Mountain Dew. Knight was the first guy to go after Wyatt since his return, so they’re going to fight it out while Wyatt tries to decide who he is going to be moving forward.