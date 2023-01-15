Imperium wants in on the SmackDown tag team tournament

Adam Pearce announced a tag team tournament for Friday Night SmackDown, beginning next week, that will see the winners go on to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles at a later date. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will take on The Viking Raiders in a first round match, but who else will be in it?

No other teams have been announced just yet but Imperium is stating their case for inclusion:

Ludwig Kaiser: “Yes, yes, we have heard Adam Pearce. We heard about the tag team tournament and even you know, the entire world knows it, I know it, the WWE Universe knows it, there is nobody else more worthy to step on that sacred mat than Giovanni Vince and Ludwig Kaiser.” Giovanni Vinci: “Exactly that. And just like the Ring General did our sport proud tonight, Ludwig and I are going to do our sport proud by defeating whoever we may face first in that tournament. Because to us that mat is sacred.”

There are actually quite a few tag teams on the SmackDown roster currently — Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Los Lotharios, Hit Row, Legado del Fantasma, The New Day, Maximum Male Models. There are enough options to make an eight-team tourney here.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see who all makes the cut but we can count on Kaiser & Vinci being there for it.