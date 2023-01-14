Matt Riddle return imminent?

Back in early December of last year — and holy shit has a lot happened since then, huh?!? — Matt Riddle was written off WWE television by way of an injury angle. There were reports not long after that he was going into treatment for drugs and plenty of other questions related to various other personal issues.

After a couple weeks away, pornstars were tweeting about him and more drama was surrounding his name, enough that he put out a tweet claiming to be doing better than ever and thanking everyone for the support.

I’ll let my main man Sean Rueter explain a bit more on the issues he’s had:

In 2020, Riddle admitted to cheating on his wife with Candy Cartwright when Cartwright accused him of sexually assaulting her while they were in a consensual relationship — an accusation Riddle denied. Lawsuits Cartwright filed against him, WWE & others over the alleged assault were ultimately dropped. Riddle & his ex were officially divorced earlier this year. WWE’s referenced Riddle’s real-life personal life issues in storyline at least twice during that span of time. Since announcing his kayfabe injury, WWE’s made no comment on Riddle’s situation.

Well, today is Riddle’s birthday and it’s also roughly six weeks since the company announced he would be out for that length of time. The WWE social media team made sure to celebrate him:

Riddle return imminent?