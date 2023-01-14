‘Making it Maximum’ is a worthy successor to ‘Fashion Files’

Long-time Cagesiders will know I don’t throw the claim made in that headline lightly.

Breezango’s 2017-2018 YouTube series/show-within-a-show was campy pro wrestling brilliance. Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and their many collaborators — most notably The Ascension’s Konnor and Viktor — created an absurd adult comedy that made the most of the inherently ridiculous setting they found themselves in (mostly backstage at SmackDown).

It parodied & paid homage to other pop culture, ranging from Law & Order to Stranger Things... and in one amazing offering, even gave us more Twin Peaks that any David Lynch-appreciating wrestling fan ever though they’d see on WWE television. Through it all, everyone did what makes all the best gimmicks work. They fully committed to the bit.

Most of the Maximum Male Models team have had that last part down from their inception. ma.cé and mån.sôör... well, they agreed to those spellings of their names, so that tells you a lot.

Since Max Dupri left the group and became LA Knight again, however, the act’s really hit its stride. Unfortunately, unless you’re checking WWE’s YouTube channel on Thursdays, you’ve probably missed “Making it Maximum”, MMM’s “Fashion Files”-like offering. But I’m here to tell you, you should correct that.

Rather than the network procedurals “Fashion Files” spoofed, “Making it Maximum” patterns itself after the kind of reality show you’d find on Bravo. The main storyline focuses on the sister of Knight’s old character, Maxine Dupri, who leads MMM in his absence and is convinced the group needs a third model. mån.sôör disagrees, while ma.cé can barely function in the world, let alone weigh in on agency politics.

The episodes have been good, but with the one they dropped this past week, they finally reached “Fashion Files” status.

Where do I even start with all the stuff that cracked me up from that video? With the throwaway Rick Martel reference at the start? ma.cé’s emotional constipation face?

The team meeting skit at the 2:50 mark deserves its own post. I was giggling about ma.cé “missing” random things his teammates mentioned in their argument when I was floored by Maxine channeling LA Knight. Then the shot that revealed ma.cé wasn’t storming off, but instead rolling off, topped it all.

Brennan Williams (the former NFL player who’s making this act work after trying everything in his power to make RETRIBUTION entertaining) deserves some kind of award for the final third. His reaction to his own missing poster is another laugh out loud moment, and the excitement he demonstrates after finding “the center of the city” perfectly sets up his dejected delivery of the line about not being worthy to enter it.

Anyway, watch “Making it Maximum”. Like “Fashion Files”, it won’t last long. But if more folks find it, it’ll be around for longer... and maybe even get some TV time.

Mostly though, I need you to please help MMM find their little precious baby little baby baby flower boy. #WheresMace