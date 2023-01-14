WWE NXT UK talent Jinny announces her retirement

For much of the past year, Jinny was mostly mentioned on the wrestle web in connection with her husband — WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther.

Before the couple went public with their romance, however, fans who followed British and European wrestling knew Jinny as one of the most popular women in those scenes. Her Fashionista character was prominently featured in both Progress and Revolution Pro prior to the BritWres boom collapsing after WWE’s arrival, and she was one of many signed to NXT UK from those promotions.

In NXT UK, Jinny was a staple of the brand’s women’s title picture before and after the show’s pandemic break. But her last match was in November of 2021, before NXT UK went on hiatus for good. After Gunther moved to the United States full-time, fans assumed she’d debut in NXT Prime or perhaps even on the main roster. It didn’t happen. And with her announcement today (Jan. 14), it seems it never may.

After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots.

Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever.

Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next pic.twitter.com/XNJyDyRjPJ — Jinny (@JinnyCouture) January 14, 2023

There was some speculation Jinny might take a non-wrestling role with WWE, and that still could be on the table. We’ll find out in due time. For now, we wish Jinny health and happiness in whatever it is that’s next.

We know she’s not heading into the future alone.