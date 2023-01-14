North American title match official for Vengeance Day

Since returning to NXT, Dijak (formerly Dominik Dijakovic, and of course... T-BAR) has been circling the North American title scene.

He made it clear he wanted to win the belt “the right way” when he kidnapped Stacks to keep him from helping Tony D’Angelo take it from Wes Lee. The he staked his claim to a shot by beating D’Angelo.

Now, Shawn Michaels made it official for Feb. 4’s Vengeance Day PLE...

As the tweet reminds us, Vengeance Day will see NXT back on the road for the first time since last year’s pre-WrestleMania 38 Stand & Deliver show. Here’s an updated look at the card:

• Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match for the NXT championship • Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s title • Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak for the NXT North American championship

Gallus also has a shot at the NXT Tag titles coming their way, but it’s not yet clear if they’ll challenge The New Day for the straps on Feb. 4 in Charlotte, or on an upcoming Tuesday night in Orlando.

Sound like a good way to spend the Saturday after Royal Rumble?