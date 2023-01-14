Rey Mysterio’s return to the ring booked for Jan. 27 SmackDown

Rey Mysterio’s had a pretty big role in WWE storylines over the past couple months.

Even though Rey’s request to be moved to SmackDown to get away from him was granted, son Dominik continues to be a thorn in his dad’s side (although maybe Dom will think twice before showing up unannounced at his dad’s house again, after his Martha Stewart-like experience in the criminal justice system). On Friday nights, Karrion Kross has let the world know he think it’s time for the legendary luchador to call it a career — and Kross is willing to be the one to put Rey down.

Through most of it, the 48 year old hasn’t been wrestling. His last match was a month ago, a five minute win over Angel on SmackDown.

That will change by the end of the month. Rey’s declared for the Royal Rumble. In the process of doing so, he was confronted by Kross. Both of Mysterio’s storylines came together in a scene that ended with Scarlett helping her man choke Rey out...

... and setting the stage for his next match, on the Jan. 27 Royal Rumble go home episode.

It’s also be Kross’ first televised single match in some time. He’s been working house shows, and did a mixed tag with Scarlett against Madcap Moss & Emma last week. But a Nov. 18 clash with Moss was his last television one-on-one.

That changes in two weeks. Excited?