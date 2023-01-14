The tag team titles are being split up again

When The Judgment Day were crowned top contenders to the WWE tag team titles when they ran the Gauntlet this past week on Monday Night Raw. Except, for observers who were listening with a keen ear, it was said they were challenging for the Raw tag team titles.

A mistake by WWE’s part or a clear indication of a plan to split the titles again?

The answer came this week on Friday Night SmackDown, when Adam Pearce told Sheamus & Drew McIntyre he’s booked a tag team tournament, which starts next week, and they’re booked for the first round against The Viking Raiders:

You’ll notice he said the winners of the tournament will receive a shot at the SmackDown tag team titles. There’s no word on what other teams will be in the tournament but considering there are only a handful of teams in the SmackDown division, you can imagine who they’ll pull for it.

We’ll find out more next week.

In the meantime, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: