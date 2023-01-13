Updated list of entrants in the Royal Rumble matches

WWE is ramping up its build to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event scheduled for Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, as we’re just a couple short weeks away from the second biggest show of the year. That means new participants are being announced for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches all the time.

During Friday Night SmackDown this week, we saw a few more names thrown into the mix:

Men’s

Rey Mysterio

GUNTHER

Mysterio is ready to move forward from all the drama surrounding his son, and believes winning the Royal Rumble and going on to WrestleMania can go a long ways towards that. Meanwhile, GUNTHER successfully retained the Intercontinental championship by defeating Braun Strowman and he sees a Rumble win as the next step in his journey.

The updated list for the men’s match now includes:

Kofi Kingston

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Santos Escobar

Women’s

Raquel Rodriguez

Emma and Maxxxine were hanging around Liv Morgan and talking like they would be involved in the big match but weren’t officially announced for it. Rodriguez, however, explicitly stated this will be her first and she wants to make it a special one.

Later in the show, Adam Pearce refused to give Sonya Deville another shot at Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown women’s championship, instead telling her she had to earn it by way of the Rumble. She wasn’t officially announced like this others but we can reasonably assume she’ll be there.

