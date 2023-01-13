Report: Triple H assures talent Vince McMahon’s return won’t affect WWE creative

Vince McMahon muscled his way back onto the WWE Board of Directors and is once again the corporate overlord with the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world. This has, of course, caused a general state of unease within the talent ranks, mostly related to concern that McMahon would once again take full control over creative.

That would likely be very bad for far too many wrestlers, many of whom Triple H, who took over for Vince last year, brought back into the fold over the past few months.

To help ease the anxiety surrounding all of this, Fightful Select reports Triple H held a talent meeting ahead of Friday Night SmackDown in Green Bay this week. During said meeting, he made sure to say McMahon is back to see about selling WWE and no changes are coming to the creative process. Vince might talk to Triple H about things but the latter still has the final say.

At least for right now, nothing on that front is changing.

As we’ve seen recently, however, a lot can change in a very short time. Whether or not this helped everyone calm down remains to be seen, but other reports of Nick Khan being used as a buffer between Vince and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon likely won’t help matters.

PW Insider also passes along that everyone was told “not to believe rumors” related to everything going on with the company at present time.

So while this is a historically strange time for WWE, the creative team will march on unchanged.

Or so they say.