Wrestling fans are mostly paying attention to Steve Austin online to see how his workouts are going, and if they’ll lead to another WrestleMania match in greater Los Angeles in a few months.

But Stone Cold’s also trending today (Jan. 13) because of a couple other social media posts featuring the WWE Hall of Famer. In one, you can see a crew filming him as he serves up lunch at the drive-thru for Burger Me in Reno, Nevada.

Imagine how cool it would be to get drive thru on your lunch break and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is working the window. pic.twitter.com/ksaWZRFZZd — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 12, 2023

No word why Austin’s serving non-alcoholic frosty beverages to TikTok comedians, but as with the clips & pics of Ben Affleck slinging his beloved Dunkin’ that went around earlier in the week, at this time of year I always assume “Super Bowl commercial”.

As for Austin’s trip to his local Carson Valley FOX affiliate? We’re just gonna assume he’s another in the long line of pro wrestlers who’ve always dreamed of being Brick Tamland.

We've got a special guest joining @MadisonMacayTV today! The man, the myth, the legend @steveaustinBSR is in studio today giving this whole weather thing a try! Make sure you tune in to our sister station @fox11reno! pic.twitter.com/0ripLjJMIK — KRNV (@KRNV) January 11, 2023

That gets us fired up, even if isn’t much warmer where I am than it is in Winnemucca.