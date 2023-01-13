WWE wrestlers (or do we have to call them “Superstars” again now that Vince is back?) don’t face the media the same way athletes in sports do. But there are some topics that are so big they’re going to get questioned about them regardless of how the company tries to control the process.

Case in point, the last week’s worth of business news. Vince McMahon’s return, Stephanie McMahon’s exit, and the potential sale of WWE to Saudi Arabia are going to come up, even if the stated purpose of the interview is to hype Royal Rumble or talk about a personal philanthropic endeavor.

Intercontinental champion Gunther was talking to The Dallas Morning News about his title defense on SmackDown tonight (Jan. 13) & the Rumble later this month in San Antonio, when he was asked about WWE’s busy week:

“I mean, rumors are rumors. And at the end of the day, I’m not the CEO. I’m a wrestler. So, I focus on what I do in the ring and leave the business to those who do business.”

The Ring General had a little more to say about Steph’s departure:

“To be fair, I only had very brief interactions with her. She’s always been very nice and very lovely. And yeah, I’m happy for her that she’s going to be able now to take time off and enjoy time with her family. And yeah, I think you should be happy for anyone who’s in a position to do that. All the best to her.”

Kofi Kingston visited with our old friend Shakiel Mahjouri (now with CBS Sports) to talk about the fundraising he and his mother are doing to buy computers and other technology for middle schoolers in Ghana (learn more about and donate to CLICK — Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge — for Quality Education here). His answers about his old boss and WWE’s next owner or owners were longer, but the NXT Tag champ had basically the same approach Gunther did.

“I’ve been so lucky to have gotten to know Stephanie very well over the past 15 years, and her passion for the industry is just undeniable. I mean obviously it’s the family business, but just listening to her talk — I’m even getting goosebumps thinking about it right now, but going to different events and listening to her talk about the impacts that we’ve made as a company and just her experience going from a youth all the way to an adult. WWE is her life. So she means a lot. She does so much for the company, whether a lot of it gets seen or not. She is part of the lifeblood that allows the WWE to exist, so her presence will definitely be missed for sure. But I think she’s earned the right to retire and enjoy her family life, and I’m happy for her in that sense. “So we’ll see kind of where things go, but like I said before, you don’t know what’s going to happen in WWE long-term, so our role as Superstars remains constant. We’re gonna go out and put on the best matches possible and tell stories in the ring and give people incredible memories and give them reason to come back and to invest in our product — that’s what we do, regardless of what’s going on around us, we go out there and we put on a great show. So I’m looking forward to being able to continue to go out and do that on the grandest stage of them all.”

Regarding locker morale this week amidst the Saudi rumors, Kingston said:

“I think we kind of all have the same mentality: Whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role again remains the same — just go out there and put on great matches. That is the one thing, regardless of whoever’s in charge or whoever owns this or that, you know what I mean, that’s what we’re gonna do. That’s what we’re always gonna do. So that is the most important thing, I think. The mentality for us is just to kind of, like you said, man — laser vision, and keep putting on great matches. So that’s what we’re gonna do.”

They’re good answers, even if there’s not much more they can say given how little anyone knows about what’s going to happen moving forward.

Guess Kofi did answer one question, though. It’s “Superstars”.