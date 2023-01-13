LA Knight kinda knows what the hell a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match is

LA Knight has a big night coming up at Royal Rumble. He’ll be facing Bray Wyatt in the former WWE & Universal champion’s first televised match in almost two years, one tied to to a major WWE sponsor — a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

Sounds great! Problem is, last we checked, Knight had no idea what the hell a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match is.

But that was last week. A few days closer to his clash with Bray at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, LA now tells After The Bell’s Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick...

“Pitch Black Match, you know, I think it’s a — something new in the making. There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be.’ But every indication that I’ve been given is that this is gonna to be a kick ass street fight. It’s gonna basically be kind of in the dark. “I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, I don’t know how that’s gonna work, I don’t what other kind of factors or elements are gonna come into play. All I know is it’s just gonna be a fight at the Royal Rumble.”

We like the sound of “kick ass street fight”. “Kind of in the dark”? Not so much.

Can’t be worse than The Fiend’s red light though, right. Right!?!?