‘Avid WWE fan’ Stephanie McMahon wraps up ‘busy week’ with surgery

Last Friday, Stephanie McMahon was the Chairperson & co-CEO of WWE. She started the day with a press release assuring investors and the world at large that everything was business as usual at the company after her father Vince’s return, then delivered a similar message to employees that afternoon.

Days later, she was announcing her resignation, setting off a whirlwind of rumors, reports, and rampant speculation. Though she’s no longer with WWE, she’s still financially (she owns approximately 2.5% of shares) and personally (her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque still works there as Chief Content Officer) invested in its future. And, as her social media bios now read, she is an “Avid WWE fan”. The week has undoubtedly been a roller coaster for her.

How do you wrap that up? If you’re Steph, with ankle surgery! Her first comment since leaving WWE revealed that, after good-naturedly acknowledging the craziness of the last seven days.

Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH ❤️) #RoadtoRecovery pic.twitter.com/s8v3rtqqRs — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 13, 2023

She is still using the same Birmingham, Alabama-based orthopedic surgery team the company does. There’s not really anything to read into it, though. Given how many different surgeries Dr. Andrews & team have done for McMahon’s family and friends, that makes total sense.

Get well soon, Stephanie! Hope life gets at least a little less stressful for you while you rehab that ankle.