WWE SmackDown results, live blog (Jan. 13, 2023): Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

By Claire Elizabeth
WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 13, 2023) with a live show emanating from Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, featuring the latest build towards this month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Kevin Owens goes one-on-one with Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce is trying to redeem himself after letting down Roman Reigns and The Bloodline two weeks ago in a tag team loss against Owens and John Cena.

Elsewhere on the card: Braun Strowman challenges GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship, additional superstars will be named for the Royal Rumble matches, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 13

