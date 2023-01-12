This is the most brutal Royal Rumble elimination of all-time

Back around 2002 to 2007, I watched plenty of WWE pay-per-views with a close group of friends, and Royal Rumble was right up there with WrestleMania as the ones we looked forward to the most.

I don’t have a lot of specific memories from those gatherings, but one that always sticks out in my mind is Gene Snitsky’s elimination of Paul London in the 2005 Royal Rumble match. London essentially did a shooting star flip bump from the apron to the floor, and every single one of us immediately shouted out four letter words in disbelief when we saw it happen.

London has since claimed that WWE punished him for this memorable spot by removing him from TV for six months, because it wasn’t appropriate for a low card guy like him to steal the spotlight from the bigger stars in the match by taking such a spectacular bump. It sounds absurdly stupid, but it also sounds exactly like something WWE would do.

With London’s incredible bump in mind, WWE’s latest top 10 video list caught my attention, because it’s ranking the most brutal Royal Rumble eliminations of all-time. Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Drew McIntyre launches Ricochet

9. The Rock flips X-Pac

8. Seth Rollins stomps Matt Riddle

7. Alexa Bliss clangs off ring post

6. Brock Lesnar tosses John Morrison

5. Bobby Lashley tosses Sylvan

4. Sheamus Brogue Kicks Hornswoggle

3. Rhea Ripley powerbombs Dana Brooke

2. Snitsky clotheslines Paul London

1. Kane chokeslams Sabu

As a longtime fan of ECW, I can’t get too upset about a Sabu table spot topping this list, but I maintain my position that London’s is the most brutal elimination ever. Just listen to that audience gasp when Paul flips onto his face.

One other thing worth mentioning about this list is there are zero entries prior to the year 2000, which means the first 12 Rumble matches won’t be found here. Is that an oversight from WWE, or just a reflection of the more spectacular bumps in today’s style and more intricately planned spots in modern Rumble matches? Regardless, I think Vince McMahon’s neck snap elimination from the 1999 Corporate Rumble on Raw would be worthy for a spot near the top of this list if it counted as an official Royal Rumble match.

Feel free to remind us in the comments below about some of your favorite brutal eliminations that did not make WWE's list.