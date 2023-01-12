Saudi Arabia is ‘in the hunt’ as WWE looks to complete a sale in a matter of months

Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of WWE, where he says he will “review our strategic alternatives and maximize value” for company shareholders. More specifically, Vince is said to be exploring the possible sale of the company.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, CEO Nick Khan was doing his part earlier this week to facilitate a sale of WWE, with the goal of having a deal in place by this summer:

“Several media companies, the names that are out there, are all in the hunt. Nick Khan was in Los Angeles...went to the football game Monday night, so he wasn’t at Raw. Met with some heavy hitters, because the heavy hitters went to the college football championship game.” “They’re looking to sell by the middle of the year. JPMorgan is helping them.”

Meltzer specifically cited Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro as two of the “heavy hitters” who Khan met with on Monday night. However, a sale to Saudi Arabia is also one of the viable options on the table:

“Saudi Arabia is in the hunt...there’s definitely smoke to the Saudi Arabia story. But it’s too early for the deal to be finalized. But that one can happen too.”

Meltzer reiterated that almost all of the potential bidders are publicly traded companies, whereas Saudi Arabia remains a top suitor if Vince wants WWE to go back to being private again.

