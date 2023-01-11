WWE releases NXT Level Up announcer Sudu Shah

Unless you follow WWE’s Friday night streaming show Level Up, you may not know Sudu Shah. He’s been calling the action on NXT’s B-show since January of last year, back when it used to be called 205 Live even though it had been a long time since it focused on cruiserweights.

It’s only been a year, but Shah’s time in WWE spans that change to the show he worked on, October’s big announcer shake-up, and a few rounds of releases from the developmental ranks. But he announced this morning (Jan. 11) that last night’s NXT taping was his last day at WWE.

Yesterday was my final day with the WWE. What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I’ve ever met. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week! pic.twitter.com/RUT0pL1B8M — Sudu Shah (@sudu_tv) January 11, 2023

Sounds cordial, but PWInsider says they were told Shah (whose real name is Sudu Upadhyay) was released by WWE.

The former WMC-TV Memphis & Fox 5 Atlanta sports anchor worked with Nigel McGuinness prior to the ROH legend’s release last fall, and has been partnered with Byron Saxton since. No word on who will call Level Up after this Friday’s episode.

Join us in wishing Sudu luck in whatever’s next for him.