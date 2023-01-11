WWE World Cup winner Ricochet and ring announcer Samantha Irvin have been dating since 2021. Their relationship has become kayfabe-official in recent months, including on SmackDown’s pre-taped holiday episode when Braun Strowman held up some mistletoe for the couple. Irvin’s kiss supercharged her man, allowing Ric & Braun to win their Miracle on 34th Street Fight over Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci.

The romance lasted into the New Year, as 34 year old Ricochet (real name Trevor Mann) asked Irvin (also 34) to marry him while they were in Las Vegas recently. She said yes. We know all of this from the Instagram the One and Only posted on Jan. 10.

“She said YES! “When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. Samantha Irvin I love you so much.”

Congrats you two!