NXT’s been teasing something with a countdown gimmick the last several weeks, and at New Year’s Evil last night (Jan. 10) the show kicked out by revealing what they’ve been counting down to — the return of Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton’s been off television since losing a Lights Out match to Wendy Choo back in August of last year. Reports are she was out with a head injury, although there’s evidence she also got some cosmetic work done while she was out. Regardless, the former gymnast is back, and her spoiled “daddy’s girl” character still gets heat.

That was only one of several comebacks on the night. Gallus, who hadn’t been seen since losing a Pub Rules match to Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in September, crashed the Tag Title Gauntlet match and looks set for a Vengeance Day shot at The New Day. Tyler Bate, who hasn’t been around since shortly after losing a championship unification bout with Bron Breakker, promises he’s back for good next week, too.

Oh, and the man Seth Rollins beat to become the first ever NXT champ is working Tuesday nights now it seems.

You can see those returns in this playlist of other highlights & fallout videos from last night's show:

For complete results and the live blog for the Jan. 10 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.