NXT held its “New Year’s Evil” special episode of television this week, with two matches that could/would determine the next title contenders in the tag team and women’s divisions, respectively.

First, Pretty Deadly attempted to run a Gauntlet for the right to get their rematch against The New Day. They came up short when a returning Gallus took out Briggs & Jensen to steal their spot and ran through Elton & Kit en route to winning the match for themselves.

It wasn’t made clear if they will be taking Pretty Deadly’s place in the tag team title match but they teased as much with a staredown with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

We’ll have to stay tuned on that.

Later on in the main event of the evening, 20 women hit the ring for a battle royal to find the next challenger for Roxanne Perez’s championship. The final four came down to Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Alba Fyre, and Lyra Valkyria. Cora Jade, who was eliminated first and kept coming back out to try to ruin it for Valkyria, who eliminated her, finally succeeded right at the end, taking out both Lyra and Fyre.

That left just Toxic Attraction to figure it out. Jayne teased like she would give it to Dolin and eliminate herself but Dolin would hear none of it. Instead, they fought it out.

And then eliminated each other at the exact same time anyway. Both were declared the winner of the match.

After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners...



...it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay!#NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/kVhZB6b58f — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2023

So it will be a triple threat at Vengeance Day on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last but not least, Shawn Michaels announced that Bron Breakker will defend his NXT championship against Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match. This came about thanks to their match earlier in the show ending via count out when Waller fell to the outside after the middle rope broke.

It was deemed a dissatisfactory conclusion, and putting them in a steel cage will bring about a conclusive finish to this feud.

Sound good to you?