Jinder Mahal just showed up in NXT

NXT doesn’t just exist as its own little developmental promotion for main roster WWE, it’s also a place aimless wrestlers from said main roster can go to rediscover themselves and/or get some work in with younger talent. We’ve seen that with the likes of Apollo Crews, Dijak, Drew Gulak, and now Jinder Mahal.

Indeed, Mahal surprised everyone when he hit the scene at tonight’s (Tues., Jan. 10, 2023) NXT “New Year’s Evil” special in support of Sanga.

Sanga showed up solo for his planned tag team match against The Creed Brothers. Veer Mahaan was nowhere to be found but Sanga said he would honor the match and go 2v1. Instead, Mahal arrived and attacked from behind, finishing putting the boots to the Creeds by saying Indus Sher “fights for respect ... but I don’t.”

So it would seem Mahal will be running with Sanga and Veer for the foreseeable future.

