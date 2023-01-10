Stephanie McMahon resigns from WWE as Vince McMahon is unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board

It’s only been a few days since the announcement that Vince McMahon was officially back on the WWE Board of Directors and major changes have occurred within the company as dominos continue to fall. The latest is word that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, who had taken over as co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board has resigned from all her positions.

She confirmed as much in a tweet posted to her Twitter a short time ago:

A press release from WWE brought word that Vince McMahon has been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board, with Nick Khan serving as CEO: