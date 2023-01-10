 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Johnny Gargano confirms injury, makes Royal Rumble plea

By Sean Rueter
WWE.com

On Raw last night (Jan. 9), WWE announced that Johnny Gargano is sidelined with a shoulder separation. His wife Candice LeRae discussed the news... but if we were her we’d be more worried about the way Nikki Cross is lurking around behind her.

Announcers Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick didn’t reveal any other details, just saying Gargano has a Grade 2 (out of 5, with five being the worst) AC sprain, or shoulder separations. If accurate, that means Johnny didn’t tear any ligaments and should be looking at 2-4 weeks of recovery time. Which is important since when Papa Wrestling confirmed the injury, revealing that it happened on the Dec. 30, 2022 house show in Toronto*, he also asked the powers that be to book him for his second Royal Rumble match at the end of this month.

Here’s hoping Johnny’s shoulder hears his plea.

* Like rain on your wedding day, Gargano getting injured in the city where he returned to WWE isn’t really an example of irony. But like “literally”, it’s probably time to wave the white flag in this in this grammatical battle.

