Johnny Gargano confirms injury, makes Royal Rumble plea

On Raw last night (Jan. 9), WWE announced that Johnny Gargano is sidelined with a shoulder separation. His wife Candice LeRae discussed the news... but if we were her we’d be more worried about the way Nikki Cross is lurking around behind her.

Announcers Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick didn’t reveal any other details, just saying Gargano has a Grade 2 (out of 5, with five being the worst) AC sprain, or shoulder separations. If accurate, that means Johnny didn’t tear any ligaments and should be looking at 2-4 weeks of recovery time. Which is important since when Papa Wrestling confirmed the injury, revealing that it happened on the Dec. 30, 2022 house show in Toronto*, he also asked the powers that be to book him for his second Royal Rumble match at the end of this month.

I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I'm going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble! — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 10, 2023

Here’s hoping Johnny’s shoulder hears his plea.