Uncle Howdy comes to Raw to mess with Alexa Bliss

The last time we saw Uncle Howdy on Friday Night SmackDown, he was laying out Bray Wyatt and confusing the hell out of all of us. The prevailing theory from yours truly was that he’s simply trying to get Wyatt to succumb to his worst urges and because he was failing at that, he put him down.

We also got to see him on Monday Night Raw this week in Alabama, where he interrupted Alexa Bliss, who had just finished cutting a promo fully embracing the darkness inside.

She hasn’t felt this good in a long, long time and it’s because she recognizes herself as the face of evil.

That’s when ol’ Unc showed up:

“Do you feel in charge?”

The implication here, I guess, is that Howdy is the puppet master and Bliss is simply a pawn in his game? Maybe you have a different interpretation. Feel free to share it.

In the meantime, here are all the videos from Raw this week: