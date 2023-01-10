Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight’s special New Year’ Evil edition from the WWE Performance Center: Bron Breakker defends the NXT championship against Grayson Waller, new #1 contenders will be determined in the men’s Tag ranks (via a gauntlet match) & the Women’s scene (in a Battle Royal), Dijak & Carmelo Hayes and Indus Sher & The Creeds do battle in grudge matches... and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 10