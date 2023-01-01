Every episode of SmackDown in 2022, graded

It’s that time to look back on the year that was on SmackDown.

Yours truly was in charge of doing recaps for the entirety of the year and I’ve generally enjoyed the product the blue brand delivers. It helps a lot that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline spend the vast majority of their time on FOX, but Sami Zayn’s rise has also been an incredibly fun ride. I can only imagine I was giving it good grades all year, even before the change in creative leadership with Triple H taking over everything from Vince McMahon.

As it turns out:

Jan. 7 (INTRIGUE!): B-

Jan. 14 (God mode): B-

Jan. 21 (No numbers games): C+

Jan. 28 (Ready to rumble): C+

Feb. 4 (The family business): B-

Feb. 11 (The real hero): C+

Feb. 18 (Go home indeed): D+

Feb. 25 (Skid mark security): B-

Mar. 4 (Ricochet’s big win): B+

Mar. 11 (A filler show): C-

Mar. 18 (Blow your doors off): B

Mar. 25 (It’s a repeat): D+

April 1 (Going to WrestleMania): B

April 8 (All the gold): B-

April 15 (Say it louder): B+

April 22 (The running man): B-

April 29 (Subject to change): C+

May 6 (Brawl for some): C+

May 13 (Unification): C+

May 20 (Unification, suspensions, oh my!): B-

May 27 (Honorary Uce): C-

June 3 (Riddle): C+

June 10 (Credit where it’s due): B

June 17 (A Vince McMahon show): B+

June 24 (A long way to the top): B-

July 1 (The ladder of success): D+

July 8 (False advertisement): D+

July 15 (A special referee): C+

July 22 (A new era): B-

July 29 (Off to SummerSlam): B

Aug. 5 (You tapped out): C+

Aug. 12 (The affluent badass): B

Aug. 19 (Sami Zayn rules): B+

Aug. 26 (What violence really means): D+

Sept. 2 (Respect for Adam Pearce): B-

Sept. 9 (Another number one contender): B

Sept. 16 (Paul returns, confronts returning Paul): B+

Sept. 23 (Honorary Uce): B

Sept. 30 (What brand split?): C-

Oct. 7 (Extreme premiere): B+

Oct. 14 (Emotional Bray): B-

Oct. 21 (Newsflash, dummies): C+

Oct. 28 (Daddy’s here): B

Nov. 4: (The shadow side): C-

Nov. 11 (Pending war): B

Nov. 18 (A Stunner): C+

Nov. 25 (On to WAR GAMES): B+

Dec. 2 (Feeling Ucey): B-

Dec. 9 (The milk truck returns): C+

Dec. 16 (And his name is...): C

Dec. 23 (A holiday surprise): B+

Dec. 30 (Cena, Flair, Howdy, oh my!): A-

I’ll be damned, the last show of the year was the only one to get an “A” grade. Generally speaking, I definitely enjoyed the show more often than not, though.

Here’s to hoping the same rings true all throughout 2023.