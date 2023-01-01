The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Royal Rumble event set to take place on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the company’s annual beginning of the year showcase featuring its most popular gimmick match. It will crown the next number one contender for Roman Reigns, and either the Raw or SmackDown women’s title for the women.

We’re still nearly a full month from showtime and the card needs filling out:

Men’s Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston was early to declare for the match a few weeks ago but since then we’ve heard very little on it. That changed during Friday Night SmackDown this week, when a qualifying match was set up pitting Ricochet vs. Top Dolla for next week.

Women’s Royal Rumble

As of this writing, no one has been announced for this match.

Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

These two have been going back-and-forth for weeks now, and finally a challenge was laid down for this event. After it was accepted, WWE revealed it would be a “Pitch Black” match, though it was never made clear what exactly that may be. The easy assumption is that they’ll work the match under the lighting Wyatt enters with, but again it’s unknown what it entails. In its write up of the match, WWE.com doesn’t offer any clues.

That’s it so far. There have been rumors of Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for this event.

