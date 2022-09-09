Extreme Rules gets its SmackDown women’s championship match

Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler clean at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales this past weekend, retaining her SmackDown women’s championship in the process. That win was enough to push the latter out of the title picture.

Indeed, WWE quickly went right back to the well to find a new challenger for Morgan on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, booking a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match with the winner earning the next crack at the crown. The participants:

Ronda Rousey

Sonya Deville

Natalya

Xia Li

Lacey Evans

Oh yes, apparently each of those wrestlers is entirely deserving of a number one contender match, despite hardly ever appearing on TV and/or losing when they do. The favorite to win was clear and obvious going in.

The order of elimination (and who eliminated them):

Natalya (Rousey)

Xai Li (Deville)

Lacey Evans (Rousey)

Sonya Deville (Rousey)

Morgan watched all this from high up in the rafters. It went just about exactly the way you’’d think.

The match will take place at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Oct. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As of this writing, it’s the only match official for the card.

