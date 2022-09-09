Lacey Evans is back for SmackDown’s #1 contender 5-way

Lacey Evans was originally advertised to wrestle against Aliyah on the July 29 episode of SmackDown. Michael Cole said informed us was “not medically cleared to compete.”

Rumors followed there was no creative direction for Evans, possibly because of an undisclosed injury. Speculation was all over the place, fueled by previous rumors that Lacey was a Vince McMahon favorite — and her extremely chaotic booking when McMahon was still in charge of creative earlier this year. But whatever was going on... she’s back!

Evans is one of five wrestlers in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match WWE’s booked for SmackDown tonight (Sept. 9), along with Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya & Ronda Rousey. The winner will be the next challenger to the blue brand’s women’s champ, Liv Morgan.

In addition to Lacey’s return, the other noteworthy thing about this match is the absence of Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades lost clean to Morgan at Clash at the Castle, and looks to be out of the title picture as a result... at least for now.

This joins an eight man tag between Hit Row & Street Profits and Los Lotharios & Maximum Male Models, and the return of Braun Strowman as announced segments for tonight. A Bloodline segment was also hyped in the commercial that aired during Raw.

Follow along with all that in our live blog for the show — right here!