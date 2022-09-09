WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 9, 2022) with a live show emanating from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, featuring all the fallout from the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) that went down this past Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertised for tonight: Braun Strowman is back on SmackDown and will address his return to WWE.

Not much else is advertised, though we’ll surely get some follow-up on what’s next for Ronda Rousey after her suspension was lifted and she attacked Adam Pearce last week. Drew McIntyre should also be in the building to react to his loss against Roman Reigns in Wales.

Not much else is advertised, though we'll surely get some follow-up on what's next for Ronda Rousey after her suspension was lifted and she attacked Adam Pearce last week. Drew McIntyre should also be in the building to react to his loss against Roman Reigns in Wales.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 9