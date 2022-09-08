The Rock reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died earlier today at the age of 96 years old.

Everyone around the world has been mourning and reacting to her death, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no different in that regard. Here’s the video he posted on Twitter expressing his condolences and perspective:

“Well it has been one hell of a Thursday so far, certainly for my family. From the moment we woke up this morning, it’s just been one of those days. But I’m just swooping in really quickly to stop in and send my love, and my condolences, my light, strength, and mana to The Royal Family during this time in the spirit of the passing of The Queen.

I’m so sorry. I know the pain, like we all know the pain. And, what a life! What an incredible life! I have never had the privilege or honor of meeting The Queen, but what a life! Seven decades, I think, of the longest running monarchy. I think, I’m terrible at math. But I believe it’s seven decades, and what an impactful life!

And I got to tell you, not that this is any consolation in any way, I’m just sharing just a perspective that I have, is that when I lost my old man two years ago right before the pandemic hit us, and my old man, he dropped and he passed away, and I never had a chance to say goodbye to him. And I regret that.

But the way I look at death these days is that it informs us on how we should live moving forward. Because in their spirit we have an opportunity to live, and live life, and live greatly, with passion, and fervor, and positive energy, and with all we got. With all we got. So, I’m sending a lot of love, and stay strong, and now let’s live as greatly as we can. And what a life! Stay strong.”