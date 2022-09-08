Braun Strowman is very good at burying the WWE tag team division

Braun Strowman is back in WWE after he was fired by Vince McMahon over one year ago. He returned on this week’s (Sept. 5) Raw to interrupt a match where four tag teams were fighting for the right to get the next title shot at the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Given the stakes of the match, it presumably means these four teams (New Day, Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios) are among the best that WWE has to offer. However, the match never had a finish because Strowman made his return and easily annihilated most of the guys involved in the fight. Nobody in the ring looked like they should be sniffing title contention after Braun was done wreaking havoc like only he can.

With Strowman’s return in mind, here’s WWE’s latest top 10 video, featuring his greatest moments:

10. Returns with a rampage

9. Wins Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

8. Wins the tag titles with Some Kid

7. Drops the Raw set on Brock Lesnar and Kane

6. Beats Roman Reigns in an ambulance match

5. Pushes over a tractor trailer

4. Wins Intercontinental title

3. Collapses ring with a superplex

2. Wins Money in the Bank

1. Wins Greatest Royal Rumble

You can see in the above list that The Monster Among Men is no stranger to making the entire WWE tag team division look weak. That’s certainly what happened when he won the Raw tag team titles with Some Kid as his partner at WrestleMania 34.

It’s not hard to fill out this list with 10 entries given the huge push that Braun received during his first run in WWE. Even so, it’s interesting that his Universal championship victory against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 is left out in favor of lesser accomplishments like winning mid-card gold or securing a Money in the Bank contract that he later failed to successfully cash in. I was also wondering if his garbage truck resurrection would make the list due to how wacky it was.

Are you looking forward to seeing Braun’s next ten great WWE moments, Cagesiders?