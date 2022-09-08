WWE main roster stars do the trick for NXT again

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Sept. 6 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Tuesday night’s episode was watched by 684,000 viewers and scored a .16 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are slight increases over last week’s results.

The demo rating was good enough for a 12th place finish on cable for the night. It’s not a top 10 number, but the Worlds Collide fallout show continued NXT’s recent run of a decent ratings recovery compared to the poor numbers the show was pulling for much of the summer. This time its main competition was the tennis US Open.

Did main roster stars such as Ricochet and Doudrop have any impact on these numbers? Is the recent uptick related to WWE’s general increase in popularity following Vince McMahon’s departure from the company? Or is it a waste of time trying to pinpoint an exact explanation for these results among all the noise?

Let us know what you think after you refresh your memory about NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

