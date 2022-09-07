It was a holiday, but also the fallout show for a relatively well received PPV PLE in Clash at the Castle. One of those things usually means Raw’s television numbers go down. The other often signals a rise.

Not terribly surprising then that the Sept. 5 episode drew pretty much the same as the prior week, with average hourly viewership of 2.05 million and a .58 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are less than Aug. 29, but only slightly.

Raw came in second on cable, thanks to ESPN’s coverage of the Clemson/Georgia Tech college football game. That had 4.86 million viewers and did a 1.36 in the demo. Good practice for when the pros start their Monday Night Football schedule next Monday. That and ABC’s The Bachelorette were the only programs that did better than WWE on all of television.

Holds once again looked good across the Raw’s three hours. Here’s the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 2.09 million / .60

Hour Two: 2.12 million / .60

Hour Three: 1.96 million / .54

We’ll see how they do against the big boys next week when Raw goes head-to-head with Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos against his old team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily