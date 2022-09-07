Velveteen Dream’s recent arrest was for allegedly threatening, biting gym worker

Patrick Clark — who wrestling fans mostly know from his NXT run as Velveteen Dream — recently landed in the news again due to a pair of August arrests in Florida.

New details are out about the first arrest on Aug. 20 in Orlando. TMZ obtained police documents which detail the allegations against Clark, which stem from an incident that took place at the Club Orlando fitness center shortly after 8pm ET.

Clark is said to have become “irate and argumentative” after being asked to leave a section of the gym that was being closed for cleaning. A “senior employee” asked Clark leave the premises, and in response Clark is said to have made threatened to kill the worker, and punched him in the face. A fight ensured where Clark reportedly bit the alleged victim on his chest under his left armpit. Police witnessed teeth marks on the gym employee at the time of Clark’s arrest.

Charges from the incident included battery, and trespassing on a property after warning. His attorney’s filed a written not guilty plea, according to court records. Clark’s Aug, 26 arrest in Orlando was for violation of his probation.

The now 27 year old Clark faced multiple accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior with minors in 2020, all of which he denied. Triple H told the media their investigation into those accusations turned up nothing, but NXT fans rejected WWE’s attempts to reintroduce the once-popular Velveteen Dream character back into their product. He was released last year.