NXT invites you to help book the card for next week’s anniversary show

Next Tuesday (Sept. 13), NXT will celebrate the one year anniversary of it 2.0 rebranding. To mark the occasion, they’ve already booked several matches and segments — including two fans can vote on!

They’re still reeling from losing the belts thanks to the betrayal of their former Diamond Mine teammate Damon Kemp, but Creeds will try to regain the Tag titles when they face reigning champs Pretty Deadly next week. You can help decide what the stipulation for that match will be: Tornado Tag, No Disqualification, or Steel Cage. A poll is live on WWE.com here.

The A champ needs a challenger, and Carmelo Hayes is mixing it up this time. No open challenge, we vote on his opponent here. The choices are Von Wagner, Wes Lee, or Joe Gacy.

Other things booked for the 13th that we don’t get input on include...

• Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Cameron Grimes & TBD. Grimes has turned down offers to join The D’Angelo Family and Gacy’s Schism group in recent weeks. Last night, Tony D & Stacks put him through a table for refusing their offer. • Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Arianna Grace & Kiana James. James recruited Grace to her side last night after weeks of failing to deal with the babyfaces on her own. • Quincy Elliott debuts • Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal

Let us know what you think of the line-up, and who/what you’re voting for & why, in the comments below.