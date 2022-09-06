The ratings are in for Sept. 2.

Both AEW and WWE were putting the finishing touches on the builds for their All Out and Clash at the Castle events, respectively. The live episode of Rampage & the pre-taped edition of SmackDown were also both facing competition from college football & US Open tennis, and fell at the start of the last summer holiday here in the States.

However those various factors contributed, both shows saw their numbers increase from the week prior,

SmackDown was back over the two million viewer threshold, finishing with an audience of 2.08 million. It’s .49 rating among 18-49 year olds was also a slight week-to-week improvement. Last Friday was the first in several weeks where WWE wasn’t pre-empted in several markets due to local FOX coverage of pre-season NFL football.

Rampage’s viewership saw modest increase to 485,000, while its demo rating of .16 was a big improvement over recent weeks.

ESPN’s coverage of the US Open won the night with a .92 rating, but SmackDown was second on all of television. Rampage finished 11th among cable originals, behind tennis, several college football games, and the usual mix of news & reality.

Thoughts, ratings watching Cagesiders?

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily