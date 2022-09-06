Looks like Roman Reigns will be recycling challengers

After Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal championship at Clash at the Castle last Saturday (Sept. 3), beating Drew McIntyre in a rematch of the Survivor Series 2020 clash also won by Reigns, fans wondered who would be next for the Head of the Table.

Between McIntyre and a presumed date with his cousin The Rock at next year’s WrestleMania 39, the answer wasn’t clear. Sure, Karrion Kross will probably get a shot, but the way he & Scarlett have been reintroduced on television, he figures to feud with McIntyre first.

So — apologies to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg — who’s next?

WWE may have given us a couple answers last night (Sept. 5), and they’re both people Reigns has faced before.

For starters, the returning Braun Strowman has already been announced for an appearance on SmackDown. Reigns & The Bloodline, including their new member Solo Sikoa, are the only other act promoted for Fri., Sept. 9’s show.

Strowman & Reigns have a long rivalry. Braun was involved in Reigns’ return as the Tribal Chief character back in 2020, including as part of the Triple Threat where he started his record-setting Universal championship run at that year’s SummerSlam. Seems like a safe bet that one of the reasons for his return is to present Roman with a new challenge... even if it’s a challenger he’s faced before.

And on the subject of challengers he’s faced before, Reigns feuded with Kevin Owens for several months in late 2020 and early 2021. It was a good program, even if their Last Man Standing match at last year’s Royal Rumble got a bit ridiculous. He’s recently gotten involved in a lot of people’s business as part of a return to his “Prizefighter” persona, and that’s included The Bloodline.

After beating Austin Theory on Raw, KO was interviewed by Megan Morant on Raw Talk. He sent Morant back to SmackDown with a message for the champ...

Sounds like he’s looking to run things back too!

Will Strowman and Owens be making return trips to the Island of Relevancy? And if so, are you excited to see more of these feuds?