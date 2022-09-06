WWE touts Triple H’s early success and gives him a new title

All things considered, WWE’s managed the resignation of its long-time leader Vince McMahon incredibly well. There are a lot of things to praise about their handling of the situation, chief among them how positively the television product’s been received since Triple H was handed the reins of talent relations and creative.

Last week, an SEC filing revealed a new title for Trips. Today (Sept. 6), WWE made a wider public announcement about Paul Levesque: Chief Content Officer. The company uses the announcement to call attention to how they’ve been performing since McMahon’s exit in key metrics like ratings and social media engagement. They also clarify that Haitch doesn’t report to his wife, co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, and give a new title to another long-time member of the leadership team.

Here’s the presser: