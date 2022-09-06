Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle this past Saturday evening in Cardiff, Wales, but what would the future hold for him after betraying Edge and his own father, Rey?

As it turns out, he’s with The Judgment Day now.

Indeed, Rhea Ripley played into all the online talk and actually uttered the line on Monday Night Raw this week that she saw the potential in him and “I made him into a man.” That’s when he hit the scene decked out in all black — it’s what bad guys wear, per Pantera — and revealed his allegiance to the group.

If it wasn’t clear, he assisted Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest in their beatdown of Edge, keeping his dad from helping his old friend while it was going down.

Who knows what the future will hold for young Dom, but it was high time he moved on from working under his dad and tried to make it on his own. There’s something funny about his doing so and immediately joining a faction but it’s the direction they’re going.

Later, he helped put Rey down again and put out a challenge for a match against Edge next week.

Like it?

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: