WWE NXT preview (Sept. 6, 2022): Toxic reign

NXT 2.0 airs tonight (Sept. 6) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Long may she...

Worlds Collide-d and NXT UK is no more. We still don’t have much information about what its successor, NXT Europe, will look like. So for now, the stars from the other side of the Atlantic figure to be featured on Tuesday nights.

Other than that, it doesn’t seem like a whole lot’s changed. One thing that certainly hasn’t? The end of Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s title reign is nowhere in sight.

Tired of not getting the respect she feels she deserves, Rose told her Toxic Attraction mates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne to stay out of the Triple Threat unification match on Sunday afternoon. She was right, she didn’t need help. And after beating the legendary Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport by pinning Davenport, there should be less disrespect... and she’ll need new challengers.

Satomura should a one-on-one shot after not factoring in the decision at Worlds Collide, but if she or WWE were interested in having her serve as the full-time, U.S.-based champ it probably would have happened last weekend. She is however sticking around for a match with Roxanne Perez that Cora Jade totally won’t interrupt...

We keep being reminded about Alba Fyre, so the former Kay Lee Ray might get back in the mix after dealing with Lash Legend, but doesn’t feel like a realistic threat to end Mandy’s long run at the top. Zoey Stark just had as a shot, and up & comers like Nikkita Lyons, Jade and Perez are tied up in their own business (Lyons with Kiana James, Cora & Roxanne with each other).

Normally, we’d look to the champ’s stable for a potential challenger or two, but Toxic Attraction hasn’t shown any signs of a split. Dolin & Jayne are more likely to re-enter the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship picture after their tussle with Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. helped Kayden Carter & Katana Chance retain on Sunday.

So at this point, unless someone new arrives on the scene Rose stands a good chance or remaining champion until Shawn Michaels & team decide a next gen talent is ready & positioned for the top. That likely won’t be this year, so Mandy could pass Shayna Baszler on the list of longest reigns. She’d have to keep the belt until WrestleMania to get close to Asuka’s record... but don’t be terribly surprised if we’re talking about that next spring.

The rest of the title scene

After another hard fought victory, Bron Breakker is the undisputed NXT champ. Will someone else from the UK follow JD McDonagh and Tyler Bater as challenger? Maybe Gallus’ Joe Coffey?

Worlds Collide only gave us one change, and that Pretty Deadly becoming the unified NXT Tag Team champions. Kit Wilson & Elton Prince claimed both sets of belts when they eliminated The Creeds, but the big story is how Diamond Mine finally exploded when Damon Kemp turned on Brutus & Julius. Where does the parking lot assault of Roderick Strong fit into this puzzle?

Ricochet made a run at reclaiming the North American championship, but as he repeatedly tells is, Carmelo Hayes doesn’t miss. Can we please give the A champ a shot at the A belt?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- After much confusion, at least among folks who run wrestling websites, Axion and Nathan Frazier hit the ring tonight. And a couple more times after that, since this is the start of a best of three series.

- He’s had his title shot and he’s still creeping everyone out. Now McDonagh will deal with Wes Lee.

- Speaking of creepy, Joe Gacy & Schism’s attempts to recruit Cameron Grimes are ongoing.

- Grayson Waller is more annoying than creepy. Apollo Crews probably has a different word for the cocky Aussie after he used dirty tricks to pick up a win in their match last week.

- It was more the numbers game than dirty tricks, but Chase U better watch their backs after Bodhi Hayward helped Andre Chase beat Charlie Dempsey last Tuesday. Dempsey was raised by a proper villain, after all.

What will you be looking for on NXT tonight?