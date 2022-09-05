Braun Strowman returns to WWE on Raw

WWE went back to the well on Monday Night Raw this week in Kansas City relying on an old trope to find the next number one contenders to the tag team titles: a random multi-team match!

In this case, they booked a Fatal 4-Way pitting The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy vs. The New Day. Yes, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston were put into a number one contender match despite losing just days ago to a team who, as you can see, was not included in this match.

Amazing.

It didn’t matter in the end because while the match was going on, Braun Strowman made his return to WWE. He laid out everyone, and then laid out the security guards sent out to put a stop to him. The live crowd, for what it’s worth, absolutely ate it up.

Who knows why he interrupted a tag team match but he’s back and looking as shredded as ever.

